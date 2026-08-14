Mahama donates hearse to Gonjaland Youth Association to support dignified burials

President John Dramani Mahama has donated a hearse to the Greater Accra Gonjaland Youth Association (GAGYA) to support members of the Gonja community with dignified funeral arrangements.

The vehicle was commissioned at the GBC Clubhouse in Accra on Sunday at a ceremony attended by traditional leaders, government officials, religious leaders and members of the Gonja community.

Chairman of GAGYA, Issahaku John Polly Manful-Wura, expressed gratitude to President Mahama for responding to the association’s long-standing request.

He described the gesture as an expression of unity and compassion towards the Gonja community.

Mr Manful-Wura urged members of Gonjaland to prioritise the interests of Kegbanye and maintain unity irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said the association would also intensify efforts to improve the livelihoods of young people and women in the community.

He announced plans to acquire 10 motorbikes for young people and provide financial support for women before the end of 2026.

According to him, GAGYA intends to work with the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Ghana EXIM Bank and the Youth Employment Agency to provide soft loans and Aboboyaa tricycles to beneficiaries.

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Bole-Bamboi MP, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, also appealed to the Gonja community to remain united and support initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of young people.

He disclosed that some young people whose names were submitted for employment opportunities had already secured jobs, while others were still being processed.

On behalf of Members of Parliament from Gonjaland, Sulemana presented GH¢10,000 to GAGYA to support its activities, together with two motorbikes for the association’s executives.

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