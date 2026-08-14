Volta Regional Minister donates tricycles to HTH

James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, has donated two passenger tricycles to the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) to support the establishment of an internal patient shuttle service.

The patient shuttle service aimed at improving mobility, convenience, and the overall patient experience within the Hospital.

The donation was made in response to a request by the Hospital’s Governing Board during a meeting with the Regional Minister at which he emphasised the need for a dedicated, internal transport system to safely move patients across the expansive campus.

The two tricycles, which are part of a pledge by the Regional Minister, will anchor the hospital’s patient transport system.

The shuttle service will offer assisted transportation for patients and other hospital users facing challenges navigating the expansive facility grounds.

The initiative is particularly expected to benefit elderly patients, post-operative patients, persons with mobility challenges, patients recovering from illness or procedures, and other patients requiring assistance to move between service points within the Hospital.

The introduction of the shuttle service is expected to significantly improve the patient’s journey by reducing the physical burden associated with walking long distances between departments, clinics, diagnostic units, pharmacies and other service points.

Mr Gunu reaffirmed the Regional Coordinating Council’s commitment to working closely with the Hospital to improve healthcare services across the Volta Region and beyond.

The Board and management of the facility described the gesture as timely, noting that for elderly and mobility-impaired patients, navigating a large hospital environment can be physically demanding and stressful.

They said the shuttle service would provide a safer and more convenient alternative, helping to reduce patient fatigue, discomfort and anxiety while improving access to essential hospital services.

According to them, beyond enhancing patient convenience, the initiative was expected to generate important operational benefits for the Hospital.

“By facilitating the movement of patients between service points, the shuttle service could help reduce delays in accessing care, improve patient flow, minimise missed or delayed appointments and enhance the overall efficiency of service delivery.

It will also help to free nursing and clinical staff from some non-clinical patient escort duties, allowing them to devote more time to direct patient care and other critical clinical responsibilities.”

Dr Delanyo Yao Tsidi Dovlo, the Board Chairman, HTH, expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister for responding positively to the Board’s appeal and for demonstrating his continued commitment to the growth and development of the Hospital.

He said the donation went beyond the provision of transit access and that it represented a practical investment in patient dignity, comfort, safety and service excellence.

The Board Chairman stated that the intervention reinforced the shared responsibility of stakeholders to create a healthcare environment that responded to the needs of patients.

Dr Hintermann Mbroh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital said the gesture aligned with the Hospital’s commitment to improving patient experience.

He called for similar support from development partners, corporate organisations, philanthropists, and other stakeholders to enhance healthcare delivery.

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