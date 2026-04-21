Volta Regional Minister leads REGSEC to assess coastal erosion at Fuveme

Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has led the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Anloga District Chief Executive to assess coastal erosion and tidal incursions affecting communities along the Fuveme coastline.

The visit followed concerns raised by Anlo State authorities, led by the Awormefia, Togbi Sri III, over the worsening sea intrusion, which has breached the sandbar and begun flowing into the Volta River.

Mr Gunu said the delegation sought first-hand information after reports of severe destruction, with the sea advancing inland and displacing residents.

“We have seen the situation for ourselves. The sea has cut through the sandbar and is now moving freely into the river. This is a serious disaster that requires urgent attention,” he stated.

He explained that the visit also assessed progress under the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) Resilience Investment Programme, a World Bank-supported initiative to protect vulnerable coastal communities.

Mr Gunu noted that government remained committed to addressing coastal erosion, citing ongoing works on the Blekusu Phase Two Sea Defence Project, which is about 30 per cent complete.

He assured residents that he would brief President John Dramani Mahama for immediate action.

“I will report to His Excellency the President, and appropriate steps will be taken urgently. Immediate intervention will focus on blocking further sea intrusion, while long-term measures are pursued to protect the coastline,” he said.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach, noting that piecemeal interventions often shift the problem to other areas.

Madam Sandra Seyram Kpedor, DCE for Anloga, attributed the situation partly to a blockage at the estuary, which may have forced the sea to create a new path into the river. She appealed for dredging of the estuary alongside emergency interventions.

Mr Raphael Agbanavor, Assembly Member for Atiteti-Fuveme, said three communities—Fuveme, Kporkporgbor, and Dzaflagbe—had already been submerged, with residents relocated to Agorkedzi.

He warned that seawater intrusion into the Volta River threatened freshwater ecosystems and the livelihoods of fishermen, as well as the destruction of mangrove ecosystems that serve as natural buffers against climate change.

He called on government, development partners, and NGOs to support efforts to protect remaining communities, noting that Atiteti was the only community left and was hosting displaced persons.

The Minister and his delegation also engaged chiefs and residents to assess their concerns.

Mr Pascal Agbagba, Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), assured that a team would return to collect data to facilitate the provision of relief items and urged residents to cooperate.

Torgbui Kotor Adelashi III, Chief of Atiteti-Fuveme, expressed appreciation for the visit and hoped it would lead to swift intervention.

The situation at Fuveme highlights growing concerns over coastal erosion in parts of the Volta Region, with calls for accelerated and sustainable coastal protection measures.

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