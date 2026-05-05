Greater Accra REGSEC begins demolition of illegal structures at Sakumo Ramsar site

Audio By Carbonatix
A joint task force made up of the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Tema West Municipal Assembly has commenced a three-day demolition exercise at the Golf Course section of the Sakumo Ramsar Site to remove unauthorised structures.
The operation, which started on Tuesday, May 5, is part of renewed efforts by authorities to restore waterways in the area and address recurring flooding challenges affecting nearby communities, particularly during the rainy season.
Officials explained that illegal developments along major drainage paths have obstructed the natural flow of water, worsening flooding and posing risks to residents and property.
According to the authorities, the latest exercise is part of a broader and ongoing enforcement campaign aimed at protecting the ecologically sensitive Ramsar site from increasing encroachment and environmental degradation.
They noted that despite several warnings, notices and previous demolition operations, unauthorised construction within the protected area has continued.
The Sakumo Ramsar Site, recognised internationally for its ecological significance, has for years faced pressure from human activities, particularly unregulated building developments.
Authorities warned that disregard for planning regulations not only threatens the environment but also heightens the risk of flooding, putting lives and property at risk.
Security personnel are expected to supervise the exercise to ensure calm and order, while affected property owners have been urged to cooperate fully with officials to avoid confrontations.
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