Kantamanto Market traders get reduced GHC100 operating permit from AMA for 2026

Traders at Accra’s Kantamanto Market will now pay an annual Business Operating Permit (BOP) of One Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC100) per shop, following a new agreement between the Kantamanto Obroniwawu Businesses Association (KOBA) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The reduced fee, which took effect on 11th May 2026, is expected to provide significant financial relief to market members still recovering from the devastating fire that destroyed about 60 per cent of the market in January 2025.

According to a joint statement signed by KOBA General Secretary Adwutuwwm Atta Manu, the agreement followed months of negotiations between the association and the AMA. The new fee structure acknowledges the continued economic strain on traders, many of whom are grappling with rising bale prices and declining quality of second-hand clothing.

“We are aware of many financial constraints impacting our members, from increased bale prices. We are happy to have reached this agreement with AMA,” Mr Atta Manu said in the statement.

He explained that the arrangement saves members a total of Five Hundred and Twenty-Four Ghana Cedis (GHC524.00) compared to previous fee levels.

“The result is a testament to our strong working relationship with AMA and our unwavering commitment to acting in the best interests of those we represent,” he added. “We call on all market members to cooperate with AMA so that, together, we may continue to move forward with strength and unity.”

KOBA, established in July 2025 in direct response to the January 2025 fire, represents approximately 30,000 traders and retailers across all 16 sections of Kantamanto Market. The association is supported by Ghanaian NGO The Or Foundation.

The January 2025 fire devastated large swathes of Kantamanto, one of the world’s largest second-hand clothing markets. Many traders lost their entire stock and have since struggled to rebuild their businesses amid rising inflation and import costs.

The reduced permit fee is expected to ease some of those burdens while encouraging formal cooperation between traders and the AMA.

KOBA executives are urging all market members to cooperate with AMA representatives when approached for permit renewals, describing the agreement as a shared step toward recovery and unity.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.