AMA to reintroduce Town Councils to enhance sanitation enforcement

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says it will begin enforcing sanitation by-laws more strictly with the introduction of town councils aimed at ensuring residents and business owners maintain proper cleanliness in their communities.
The mayor of Accra, Michael Allotey, announced that the initiative will take effect from Monday, warning that individuals who fail to comply with sanitation regulations will be fined.
Speaking during the National Sanitation Day exercise in Accra on Saturday, May 2, he noted that while many shop owners have complied with the directives and taken part in clean-up efforts, a more consistent commitment is needed to keep the city clean.
He described the level of participation so far as encouraging but stressed that sanitation must be sustained, not occasional.
Also addressing the exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey, Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, urged traders and shop owners to strictly observe sanitation by-laws.
He emphasised that full compliance is key to achieving a cleaner and healthier capital city, adding that enforcement will be crucial going forward.
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