AMA denies forceful eviction claims over Makola market redevelopment

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has dismissed claims of forceful eviction of traders at the 31st December Makola Market, insisting that the ongoing exercise forms part of a planned redevelopment project aimed at expanding trading space within the metropolis.

According to the Assembly, traders affected by the redevelopment were adequately engaged and given a grace period before the commencement of the project.

Addressing the media, the Assembly Member for Bubuashie, Daniel Omaboe, explained that the redevelopment project seeks to transform the existing one-storey material stores near the market into a modern four-storey market facility.

He said the initiative is intended to create more space for petty traders currently operating along roadsides and pavements as part of the Assembly’s ongoing “Red Line” decongestion exercise.

Mr Omaboe disclosed that stakeholder consultations on the project began in 2025, with several meetings held between the Assembly and traders to discuss timelines, relocation arrangements, and benefits associated with the redevelopment.

According to him, traders were formally notified on August 27 and assured of priority allocation and discounted rates upon completion of the project.

He further revealed that the Assembly compiled a verified register of 306 traders to ensure transparency in the allocation of shops in the new facility.

Mr Omaboe explained that although the redevelopment was initially scheduled to commence in December 2025, the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, extended the deadline to January 12, 2026, following appeals from traders who wanted to take advantage of the Christmas trading season.

He stated that some of the resistance to the project stems from concerns by third-party occupants who fear losing access to space once the original allottees are reinstated after completion.

The Assembly Member also disclosed that some traders have filed injunction applications to halt the redevelopment project.

According to him, an earlier injunction application was dismissed by the High Court for non-compliance with provisions of the Local Governance Act, while another application has recently been filed.

Mr Omaboe maintained that the Assembly has acted in good faith throughout the process and will continue engaging all stakeholders to ensure fairness and transparency.

He added that the first phase of the redevelopment project is expected to be completed within six months and will accommodate the 53 traders currently operating at the premises.

He cautioned that persistent opposition to redevelopment projects could discourage future infrastructure investments aimed at improving trading conditions within the Accra metropolis.

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