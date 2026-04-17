Accra to hold National Sanitation Day clean-up on April 18

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced that the April 2026 edition of the National Sanitation Day clean-up exercise will take place Saturday, April 18, from 6:00 a.m. until the work is completed.

According to a press statement issued on Friday April 17, this initiative will target selected parts of the Accra Metropolis as part of the Assembly's ongoing efforts to improve environmental sanitation, protect public health, and promote a collective sense of responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The exercise will focus on several key areas within the capital, including Agbogbloshie, the Central Business District (CBD), Guggisberg Avenue, Tuesday Market, Chorkor, Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and their surrounding areas.

These locations have been selected due to their high foot traffic and importance to the city's infrastructure, making them prime candidates for intensive clean-up efforts.

The clean-up will involve a range of activities aimed at improving the overall cleanliness and hygiene of the city.

These will include the sweeping of streets, clearing of road curbs, the removal of unauthorised banners, and the general cleaning of public spaces.

These activities are critical to addressing Accra's sanitation challenges and creating a healthier environment for all residents.

The AMA has highlighted that enforcement will be a key component of the clean-up exercise. Residents, traders, transport operators, shop owners, and all individuals within the affected areas are urged to participate fully in the exercise.

Failure to comply with the sanitation exercise could result in sanctions or prosecution for sanitation-related offences.

Assembly Members will take a proactive role in the exercise by leading clean-up initiatives within their respective electoral areas.

This leadership is intended to ensure effective coordination and encourage active community participation, ensuring that the clean-up effort is both efficient and widely supported.

The AMA has called on all residents and stakeholders to actively support the clean-up exercise by coming out in large numbers tomorrow morning.

The Assembly stressed that this is a shared responsibility and that collective action is essential for building a cleaner, healthier, and more orderly Accra.

In addition to the immediate clean-up activities, the AMA has appealed to the public to maintain proper waste disposal practices year-round.

"Sustained environmental cleanliness is critical to preventing disease outbreaks, preserving public spaces, and improving the image of the national capital," the Assembly said.

The AMA has urged all residents, businesses, and stakeholders to join hands in making tomorrow’s National Sanitation Day a success.

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