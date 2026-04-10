AMA to begin night enforcement against unscreened food vendors

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced plans to begin a special night-time enforcement operation targeting food vendors operating within the metropolis without mandatory medical screening.
The move forms part of the Assembly’s broader efforts to strengthen food safety compliance, improve sanitation standards, and reduce the risk of foodborne diseases among residents in Accra.
Speaking on the initiative, Head of Public Affairs Gilbert Nii Ankrah explained that while many daytime food vendors have complied with medical screening requirements due to regular monitoring by Environmental Health Officers, a significant number of night operators have been evading enforcement by taking advantage of reduced oversight after dark.
He noted that all night food vendors are required to complete their medical screening by the end of the week, warning that strict enforcement will begin on Monday.
According to him, vendors found operating without valid medical certificates will face sanctions, including confiscation of food items, arrest, or being barred from selling altogether.
The AMA stressed that the operation is aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring that only certified and safe food-handling practices are maintained across the city, particularly during peak night trading hours.
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