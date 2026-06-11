Cracks emerge on Tema Motorway Interchange as motorists raise durability concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
Motorists and commuters using the Tema Motorway Interchange have expressed concern following the emergence of cracks on sections of the recently asphalted road surface at the facility.
The cracks, which have become visible on portions of the interchange on the route towards Afienya-Akosombo stretch, have raised questions about the condition and durability of the road infrastructure, particularly as traffic volumes continue to increase along the busy corridor.
There is a noticeable diagonal crack on the asphalted surface, prompting concerns among road users about potential deterioration if immediate remedial measures were not undertaken.
Some motorists said the development was worrying, given the strategic importance of the interchange, which serves as a major transportation link between Tema, Accra, and other parts of the country.
“We use this road every day, and it is concerning to see cracks developing on the surface. We hope the authorities will assess the situation and address it before it worsens,” a commercial driver told Graphic Online.
The road users, therefore, called on the relevant agencies to investigate the cause of the crack and take the necessary corrective action to prevent further damage.
Background
The first phase of the newly constructed Tema Motorway Interchange was officially opened to traffic on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after it was converted from a roundabout to an interchange, and it remains one of Ghana’s most important road infrastructure projects, facilitating the smooth movement of people and goods along the eastern corridor on the N1 Highway.
Phase two of the Tema Motorway Interchange, constructed with a high-quality steel girder bridge, linking Tema to the Akosombo stretch was officially opened to the motoring public in December 2024.
Commuters opined that any deterioration of the road surface could affect traffic flow. They said the appearance of the cracks calls for regular monitoring and maintenance of major road infrastructure to ensure safety, prolong the lifespan of road assets and protect the significant investments made in the country’s transportation network.
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