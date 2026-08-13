I sold pure water, rubber bags – Ras Kuuku recalls life before fame

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician Ras Kuuku has opened up about the difficult beginnings that shaped his life before he found success in music.

The musician revealed that he sold pure water, food and rubber bags as a young boy while growing up in Dome, Accra, following the death of his mother at an early age.

Shedding more light on his childhood in an interview on Joy Prime, Ras Kuuku, born Kojo Kurankye, said he was raised by his aunt, who despite making him engage in petty trading, ensured that his education remained a priority.

He recalled moving from Dome to Nungua Presby where he later continuing his education, while taking on various jobs to support himself.

Ras Kuuku also recalled an unusual aspect of his early education, explaining that he skipped some classes before eventually returning to class two so he could be in the same class as his aunt’s son.

Despite the difficulties, Ras Kuuku said he never abandoned his ambitions. At the time, his biggest dream was to become a footballer, and he described himself as a talented bowler who took the sport seriously.

Music, however, would eventually become the path that changed his fortunes.

The young boy who once sold pure water, food and rubber bags in Dome has gone on to build a career in reggae-dancehall and earn recognition as one of Ghana’s notable artistes.

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