MTN passes on tax windfall

Stephen Blewett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana)

When the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revised Value Added Tax Act took effect on January 1, few consumers would have expected their mobile operator to respond within 24 hours.

Yet by the following morning, MTN Ghana — the country's dominant telecoms operator — had cut tariffs across its entire product suite, from voice calls to data bundles to device financing. The speed of the move was unusual. The economics behind it are more interesting still.

Modest tax cut, passed through in full

The proximate cause is straightforward. Act 1151 lowered Ghana's effective VAT rate from 21.9 per cent to 20 per cent, the product of three technical adjustments: the removal of the pandemic-era Health Recovery Levy, the re-coupling of health and education levies into the VAT base to allow input tax credits, and the scrapping of the VAT Flat Rate Scheme.

The net effect was a 1.9 percentage point reduction in the tax embedded in the price of everyday services — telecoms among them.

MTN's response was to mirror that reduction almost mechanically. A call tariff of GH¢0.144 a minute on some plans slipped to roughly GH¢0.1421 — hardly the stuff of a rate war, but multiplied across a subscriber base in the tens of millions and billions of daily transactions, the aggregate saving is not trivial. The company confirmed the adjustment took effect from January 2, having run a systems maintenance window overnight to update billing platforms in time.

Operationally, this is unremarkable — a large company adjusting prices to reflect a change in tax law, as economic theory would predict in a reasonably competitive market. What makes it worth a second look is the market structure MTN operates within.

Significant market player problem

In 2020, Ghana's National Communications Authority designated MTN a "Significant Market Player" — a regulatory classification reserved for operators whose scale gives them outsized influence over sector pricing.

At the time, MTN held roughly 57 per cent of the voice market and 68 per cent of mobile data. The SMP status came with obligations, including constraints on certain on-net tariffs, designed to prevent the incumbent from squeezing smaller rivals.

Judged by the numbers, those interventions have not much dented MTN's trajectory. The company's mobile voice share has since risen to about 72.7 per cent and its data share to roughly 79 per cent, according to the most recent NCA figures — an unusual outcome for a firm operating under pro-competitive constraints, and one that raises a familiar question in telecoms regulation: whether structural remedies aimed at dominant operators are keeping pace with the scale economies that reinforce that dominance in the first place.

Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) tracking

None of this is to suggest MTN's tariff cut was disingenuous. Independent research from Journalists for Business Advocacy, a network tracking economic reporting in the region, points to MTN being widely regarded as the most cost-competitive operator in the Ghanaian market. But a company can be simultaneously the most price-competitive option available to consumers and the primary beneficiary of a market structure tilted in its favour — the two are not mutually exclusive, and Ghana's telecoms sector may be a case study in exactly that dynamic.

The more consequential story here may not be the tariff reduction itself but what cheaper connectivity does further down the economy.

Ghana's mobile networks are the primary on-ramp to the internet for most citizens; data pricing is, in effect, a proxy for internet accessibility. Sectors built on mobile connectivity — ride-hailing, mobile money, e-commerce, digital media — carry that cost directly into their own margins. For small and medium enterprises operating on thin margins already, marginal reductions in connectivity costs compound: lower data costs support digital adoption, digital adoption supports formalisation, and formalisation is, per MTN's own stated strategy, a precondition for access to credit that many small operators currently lack.

Seen this way, the tariff cut is not simply pass-through economics — it is one input into a broader corporate strategy in which MTN positions affordable connectivity as the foundation for a wider ecosystem of financial inclusion and enterprise growth in Ghana, an ecosystem in which MTN itself sits as intermediary.

Regulatory question

The swiftness of MTN's response to the VAT reform is likely to be cited favourably by the company and, potentially, by policymakers keen to demonstrate that fiscal reforms translate into consumer benefit.

Fair enough, as far as it goes. But regulators assessing whether Ghana's telecoms market remains genuinely contestable will need to look past a single well-timed tariff adjustment and toward the more persistent trend beneath it: an operator that, despite years of SMP-related constraints, has continued to consolidate rather than cede market share.

For consumers, this week's price cuts are an unambiguous, if modest, gain. For the National Communications Authority, this is a reminder that pricing behaviour and market structure are separate questions — and that the first can look benign even as the second continues to move in a direction the SMP framework was designed to prevent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.