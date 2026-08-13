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GRA Commissioner-General commends Customs for improved revenue performance

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  13 August 2026 7:40pm
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Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commended the Customs Division for its steady improvement in revenue performance in recent months, attributing the gains to the commitment and hard work of officers.

He said the progress recorded so far reflects stronger coordination and collaboration across the Division and urged Customs leadership to sustain the momentum as the Authority works towards achieving its end-of-year revenue target.

The Commissioner-General encouraged officers and managers to maintain the spirit of teamwork that has contributed to the improved performance while remaining focused on delivering the Authority’s revenue objectives.

He, however, stressed that the gains must be matched by discipline, professionalism and ethical conduct.

According to him, sustained revenue performance must go hand in hand with protecting the integrity of the GRA and strengthening public confidence in the Authority.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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