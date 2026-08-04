Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle

A Hyundai minibus carrying four men crashed near the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) office at Circle on Tuesday, leaving two occupants injured as firefighters mounted a rescue operation to free those trapped in the wreckage.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Public Relations Officer for the Greater Accra Region, the Circle Fire Station received a distress call at 12:41 p.m. reporting the crash.

Firefighters were dispatched a minute later at 12:42 p.m. and arrived at the scene by 12:44 p.m., where they immediately began rescue and emergency response operations.

The accident involved a Hyundai minibus with registration number AS 3198-Y, which sustained extensive damage to its front bumper and driver's side.

"Upon arrival, personnel encountered severe structural impact resulting in total damage to the vehicle's front bumper and driver's side," the GNFS said in a statement.

Firefighters rescued all four occupants trapped in the vehicle. Two of the men sustained injuries and were treated at the scene before being stabilised for further medical evaluation.

The statement said the firefighters "rescued four men from the wreckage, with two injured male victims promptly attended to and stabilized for medical evaluation."

After completing the rescue, emergency personnel secured the accident scene and worked to eliminate any hazards to ensure the safety of other road users.

The GNFS said its operational team also restored safety along the affected stretch of the road while investigations into the cause of the crash continue.

Motorists have meanwhile been urged to exercise caution and comply with road safety regulations to help reduce road traffic accidents.

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