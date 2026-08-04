Mahama calls for right of return for global African family

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his call for African nations to establish a right of return for members of the global African family, saying the policy would strengthen the bond between Africa and its diaspora.

The President said Ghana is considering a new legislative framework that would provide clearer pathways for residency and citizenship for members of the global African community who wish to reconnect with the continent.

He said the initiative forms part of his broader vision for Africa’s future and would be among the issues he intends to advance if he becomes Chairperson of the African Union.

"All African nations must have a right of return for all members of the global African family," President Mahama stated.

He said creating opportunities for people of African descent to return and participate in the continent’s development would deepen Pan-African unity and strengthen ties between Africa and the diaspora.

Turning his attention to young people, President Mahama said the youth represent the generation that will shape the next chapter of Africa’s history.

"Our youth are the generation that will define the next chapter of our shared history," he said, adding that they have inherited the courage of their ancestors while benefiting from opportunities previous generations could hardly have imagined.

The President said advances in technology, access to knowledge and innovation have created new possibilities for young people across Africa and the Caribbean.

"Technology has connected our continents. Knowledge has become more accessible than at any time in history. Innovation has created possibilities that previous generations could only have dreamt about," he said.

He urged young people to embrace creativity, entrepreneurship and leadership, encouraging them to develop solutions that address challenges in their communities.

"Be bold, lead with integrity, innovate with purpose, build enterprises that create jobs, use technology to solve problems, and serve your communities with compassion," President Mahama advised.

He expressed confidence in the ability of young Africans and members of the diaspora to transform their societies and contribute to global progress.

"Our responsibility as leaders is to build societies that match your ambitions—societies founded on quality education, equal opportunity, innovation, democratic governance and shared prosperity," he said.

President Mahama said if these foundations are established, people of African descent will not only take part in shaping the future but will also lead it.

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