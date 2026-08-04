Mahama calls transatlantic slave trade humanity’s gravest crime, urges reparatory justice during Jamaica visit

President John Dramani Mahama has described the transatlantic slave trade and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans as "the gravest crime committed against humanity", urging the international community to confront the legacy of slavery through historical truth, justice and accountability.

Addressing the Jamaican Parliament during his state visit to Jamaica on Tuesday, August 4, President Mahama said acknowledging the past was essential to building a future based on justice, respect and equality.

"As we honour our shared past, we must also confront it with honesty and fairness. History cannot be changed, but it can be acknowledged. And only by acknowledging it can we build a future that is founded on inspiration, justice and respect," he said.

Mahama referenced what he described as a recent United Nations declaration that the transatlantic slave trade and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans constituted "the gravest crime committed to humanity", arguing that the effects of slavery continue to shape global inequalities long after its formal abolition.

"As was recently announced by the United Nations, the Transatlantic slave trade and the racialised chattel enslavement of Africans was the gravest crime committed to humanity. The consequences of this grave crime did not end when it was abolished. The consequences continue to shape the patterns of inequality and the conditions that have motivated our children and our wealth," he said.

President Mahama said the pursuit of reparatory justice remained necessary because the historical injustices of slavery continued to have lasting social and economic consequences.

"For this reason, we must make steadfast advances in the cause. They should be inspired by our commitment to accountability, recognition of our rights, the recognition of historical wrongs, acknowledgement of the enduring consequences, and a collective determination to build a more just and equitable global order."

Mahama used the occasion to thank Jamaica for supporting Ghana's reparatory justice efforts at the United Nations, saying the partnership between the two countries had strengthened international advocacy on the issue.

"Permit me to express Ghana's profound appreciation to the government and people of Jamaica for your unwavering support of Ghana's initiative at the United Nations, which culminated in the adoption of Resolution A/RES/79/193, and for your invaluable contribution to the Accra Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice."

He said Ghana and Jamaica were working together to ensure that descendants of enslaved Africans were recognised and included in shaping a fairer global future.

"Together, our two nations are ensuring that the descendants of those who suffered history's greatest injustices are neither forgotten nor denied a voice in shaping a fairer world."

According to Mahama, the campaign for reparatory justice was ultimately about creating hope for future generations.

"Our advocacy is ultimately about hope. Hope that our future generations will inherit a world in which historical truth is acknowledged, human dignity is upheld, and justice becomes the foundation for a lasting and free civilisation. That is the vision that continues to unite us. It is a vision to which we remain unwaveringly committed."

The President also stressed that the history of people of African descent should not be viewed solely through the lens of oppression, but also through their resilience and contributions to global civilisation.

"The story of people of African descent is not simply one of suffering. It is a story of resilience, excellence and enduring achievement. It is a story of civilisations that advanced humanity, of people who fought tirelessly for justice, of innovators who expanded the frontiers of science and technology, of artists whose creativity enriched global culture, and of statesmen and women who inspired nations to believe in the possibilities of freedom and self-determination."

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