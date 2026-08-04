CIHRM Ghana confers chartered status on 35 HR professionals, admits 182 Associate Members

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM Ghana) has conferred Chartered Human Resource Management Practitioner status on 35 professionals and admitted 182 new Associate Members at its 16th Conferral and 20th Graduation Ceremony.

The ceremony, held at the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) in Accra, under the theme, “Building Future-Fit HR Practitioners to Drive Business Sustainability,” highlighted the growing importance of strategic, ethical and technologically competent HR professionals in building sustainable organisations and supporting Ghana’s development.

With the addition of the new members, the Institute’s Chartered membership increased from 452 in November 2025 to 487, while its Associate membership rose from 2,686 to 2,868.

In his welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM Ghana, Dr. Francis Eduku, congratulated the graduands and conferees for demonstrating resilience, discipline and commitment throughout their professional certification journey.

“Today, we celebrate not only your remarkable achievements but also your resilience, discipline and strength of character,” he said.

Dr. Eduku noted that the rapidly changing world of work requires HR professionals to embrace continuous learning and remain responsive to emerging developments.

“Knowledge and skills we acquire today may not be relevant tomorrow. We must therefore strive to become lifelong learners and be intentionally inquisitive about what is happening inside and outside our organisations,” he stated.

He stressed that future-fit HR practitioners must be proactive and capable of preparing organisations for emerging opportunities and potential disruptions.

“Future-fit HR practitioners must be anticipatory, nimble and agile in their HR delivery. They must not only focus on what is happening but also prioritise what could happen,” he added.

The CEO further urged the new members to uphold professional ethics and integrity, charging them to be HR professionals who “choose principle over popularity, fairness over favouritism and courage over silence,” and, above all, “choose integrity when no one is watching.”

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Obi Berko Damoah, Head of the Department of Organisation and Human Resource Management at the University of Ghana Business School, described the ceremony as a celebration of excellence, professionalism and a commitment to Ghana’s future.

“The future of organisations will not be determined by technology alone, nor by financial capital alone. It will be determined by the quality of people who are prepared to harness technology ethically, strategically and sustainably,” he said.

Professor Damoah explained that being future-fit extends beyond the ability to use artificial intelligence and other digital technologies. It requires the mindset, competencies, agility and leadership capacity to anticipate change rather than merely react to it.

He urged HR professionals to move beyond traditional administrative roles and become strategic partners in leading organisational transformation.

“Future-fit professionals do not wait for disruption before responding. They prepare organisations before disruption occurs. They do not simply solve today’s problems; they build the organisational capabilities required to address tomorrow’s challenges,” he stated.

He identified eight competencies that would distinguish outstanding HR professionals in the coming decade: strategic thinking; digital and artificial intelligence literacy; emotional intelligence; data-driven decision-making; sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) orientation; change leadership; ethical leadership and governance; and lifelong learning and adaptability.

Professor Damoah emphasised that, while technology is transforming the workplace, human qualities such as empathy, trust, relationship-building and ethical judgment will remain essential.

“The future belongs to HR professionals who are digitally confident yet deeply human,” he said.

He also encouraged the newly admitted members to focus on making meaningful contributions to their organisations and society.

“Do not aspire merely to occupy positions. Aspire to create impact. Do not seek only promotions. Seek significance,” he urged.

The Chairperson of the Professional Certification Board (PCB) and Head of HR at Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) Mrs. Anita Andrews Nanfuri, congratulated the new Associate and Chartered Members and encouraged them to continue building on the knowledge and skills acquired through the professional certification programme.

Mrs. Nanfuri also announced significant growth in enrolment for the Institute’s professional certification programme, with more than 200 students registered to sit for Level One examinations—representing a 300 per cent increase over the previous year.

The growth was largely attributed to a special arrangement with the Institute of Professional Studies of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), which has been permitted to run Level One of the CIHRM Ghana Professional Certification Programme as part of its Access Course.

The newly admitted Associate Members were encouraged to progress to Level Four, while the newly Chartered Members were urged to aspire to Fellowship and contribute actively to the growth of the Institute and the HR profession.

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana is the legally mandated professional body established under the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana Act, 2020 (Act 1020), to regulate the practice of human resource management and set professional standards for HR practitioners in Ghana.

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