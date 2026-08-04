Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room

The Northern Regional Police Command has launched investigations into the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered in a room at Cab Hospitality Hotel in the Gbewa Residential Area of Tamale.

The bodies were found on Monday, August 3, after the hotel management alerted the police to the incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, the Police said officers who responded to the report found the bodies of the two women, who are believed to be nationals of Benin.

The bodies have since been conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation and a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said preliminary investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, formally identify the deceased and work with the relevant authorities to contact their families.

To support the investigation, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a special team comprising investigators, intelligence officers and crime scene experts from the National Police Headquarters to assist the Northern Regional Police Command.

The Police have appealed to members of the public with credible information that could aid the investigation to call the emergency numbers 191 or 18555, or report to the nearest police station.

Read the full statement below

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