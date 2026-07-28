Northern Police arrest two over 170 parcels of suspected Indian hemp at Katariga

Audio By Carbonatix
The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two suspected drug dealers and recovered 170 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in an intelligence-led anti-drug operation at Katariga in the Tamale Metropolis.
The operation was carried out on Monday, July 27, 2026, at about 5:30 p.m. by the Northern Regional Special Operations Team, known as Red Maria, as part of efforts to clamp down on drug trafficking and other criminal activities in the region.
According to the Police in a statement, the first suspect, identified as Godwin Yamegi, 32, was arrested with two parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
It said during interrogation, Yamegi allegedly disclosed that the substance had been supplied to him by another suspect, Seth Amekuse, 33.
Acting on the information, the Police team proceeded to Amekuse’s residence at Katariga, where he was arrested.
A search conducted in his room led to the recovery of an additional 168 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
In total, the Police recovered 170 parcels of the suspected narcotic substance, which have since been handed over to the Regional Drugs Law Enforcement Unit (RDLEU) for further investigation and processing.
The two suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be put before court after the completion of the processes.
The Northern Regional Police Command has commended the public for their cooperation and urged residents to continue providing credible information on drug-related and other criminal activities through the nearest Police Station.
The Command reiterated its commitment to intensifying operations aimed at ensuring the safety and security of residents across the region.
Read the full statement below
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