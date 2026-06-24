Prisons officer interdicted for attempting to smuggle Indian hemp into Kete-Krachi facility

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Prisons Service has interdicted No. 8566 Chief Officer Michael Osei-Bonsu following his arrest for allegedly attempting to smuggle a substance suspected to be Indian hemp into the Kete-Krachi Local Prison.
The incident occurred on Friday, June 19, 2026, during routine security checks conducted by officers on duty before the start of their night shift. Through the vigilance and professionalism of the officers, the suspected narcotic substance was detected and retrieved at the prison gate.
The officer was immediately handed over to the Kete-Krachi District Police for further investigations. He was subsequently arraigned before the Kete-Krachi District Magistrate Court and has been remanded into custody for two weeks.
The case has been adjourned to July 8, 2026.
In line with the regulations governing the Ghana Prisons Service, the officer has been interdicted pending the outcome of both the criminal proceedings and internal disciplinary processes.
The Ghana Prisons Service has assured the general public that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offences and other contrabands, including mobile phones.
"The Service remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, discipline, and security in the discharge of its mandate," the statement read.
The Service commended the officers whose alertness and dedication led to the detection of the suspected contraband and reiterated its determination to prevent the introduction of prohibited items into prison establishments across the country.
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