Association of Private schools accuse WAEC of ‘serious discrepancies’ in 2026 BECE grades

Dr Rosemond Wilson, Head of National Office of WAEC, undertaking a tour of some BECE centres in Accra

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has raised concerns over alleged discrepancies in the provisional results of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a press release on Wednesday, August 5, Kennedy Donkor, the General Secretary of the Association, called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to urgently audit and reconcile affected results.

The Association says it has received several reports from member schools across the country pointing to inconsistencies in the results released to candidates.

GNAPS says the concerns include grades being awarded for subjects candidates did not register for or write, results that do not reflect students’ known academic performance, and unexplained failures.

One example cited by the Association involves a candidate who registered and sat for the Ghanaian Language paper in Twi but did not register for or write any Ewe paper.

According to GNAPS, the candidate was awarded a grade in Ewe despite not taking the subject.

The Association said such cases were not isolated, with similar reports emerging from schools in different regions.

GNAPS said it supports WAEC's measures to sanction genuine examination malpractice but insists its concerns relate to possible errors in the processing and attribution of results.

“These are errors of collation and attribution, administrative and technical failures in the processing of results that, if they are not corrected, will deny hardworking and deserving children the results they earned,” the Association stated.

It has therefore called on WAEC to conduct an urgent reconciliation and audit of affected results to identify and correct all discrepancies.

The Association also wants WAEC to ensure that every candidate receives results that accurately reflect the papers they sat and the work they produced.

GNAPS further appealed to the examination body to award results strictly on merit, without bias based on whether a candidate attended a public or private school.

The Association expressed particular concern over what it described as an unusually high rate of failures among private school candidates.

It said in many cases, the results differed sharply from students’ continuous assessment scores, terminal examination results and mock examination performances.

GNAPS argued that such differences require further investigation and cannot simply be attributed to candidates’ performance.

“These discrepancies have come at a critical moment,” the Association said, adding that candidates are currently using the released grades to make school selection decisions.

It warned that inaccurate grades could affect students’ choices and future academic progress because the placement process largely depends on the grades awarded.

GNAPS said it is currently gathering and documenting complaints from its member schools nationwide.

The Association added that should WAEC fail to address the concerns and correct affected results, its leadership will meet to determine the next collective action.

The 2026 BECE provisional results were recently released by WAEC, with thousands of candidates expected to use their grades for placement in senior high schools and technical institutions.

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