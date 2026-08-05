Cameroon’s Biya, unseen for 58 days, reshuffles military leadership

Cameroon's President Paul Biya has reshuffled senior military staff, promoting the head of the Presidential Guard ​to a brigadier general from colonel and replacing commanders ‌in four of the country's five joint military regions, according to three separate presidential decrees.

Biya, the world's oldest head of state, ​has been out of the public eye for two ​months. He left Cameroon on June 7 for ⁠what the civil cabinet described as "a brief private stay ​in Europe" and has not returned.

The decrees were signed on ​Monday and announced on national radio.

Cameroon's government spokesperson, Rene Emmanuel Sadi, did not respond to requests for comment. He told French broadcaster ​RFI on Sunday that "the president is alive" and will ​soon return.

The appointments included a new commander of the Rapid Intervention Brigade, ‌the ⁠promotion of Major General Ebaka Hippolyte to Major General of the Armed Forces General Staff as well as several colonels to the rank of brigadier general, and changes to ​motorised infantry ​brigades.

Cameroon's ruling party ⁠called a rare meeting of senior leaders last month as criticism mounted over the continued ​absence of Biya.

Biya, 93, who has ruled ​the oil- ⁠and cocoa-producing country since 1982, often spends extended stretches abroad, though his advanced age has lately fuelled speculation about his ⁠health, ​whereabouts and ability to govern. The ​current overseas trip is one of his longest yet.

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