GNAPS question BECE results credibility, cites grade inconsistencies

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) has raised concerns over the credibility of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results, citing widespread complaints from member schools that candidates' grades do not reflect their academic performance.

The association says reports from schools across the country suggest discrepancies between students' demonstrated abilities during the examinations and the grades they eventually received, particularly in the core subjects.

Speaking on JoyNews, a representative of the association pointed to instances where candidates allegedly received grades in subjects they neither registered for nor sat, while obtaining poor grades in the subjects they actually wrote.

"We are concerned with a variety of complaints coming from our members across the country. These include results that do not appear to match the standard and capabilities students demonstrated during the examination period," he said.

He cited one case in the Volta Region where a student who registered for one set of subjects reportedly received grades for different subjects that were never taken, while obtaining a low grade in the subjects actually written.

"We believe these and many other concerns point to credibility issues with the results. We urge all authorities involved to thoroughly review the marking and scoring processes and correct any mishaps that may have occurred," he stated.

The association also questioned the comparatively low pass rate recorded by many private schools this year, arguing that it does not reflect the sector's longstanding academic performance.

According to GNAPS, private schools have consistently excelled in national examinations and have earned recognition for academic excellence, making this year's outcome particularly surprising.

The association stressed that it is not suggesting any deliberate attempt to disadvantage private school candidates but warned that unresolved concerns could undermine confidence in the examination system.

He further noted that private schools account for nearly half of Ghana's educational institutions and play a significant role in complementing government efforts to provide quality education.

"We do not want to believe there is anything deliberate intended to disadvantage private school children. The private school sector represents about 49% of school establishments in Ghana and continues to support government in delivering education. When issues like these arise, they discourage school operators, parents and demoralise students who have worked hard for these examinations," he said.

GNAPS has therefore appealed to the Ministry of Education and the examining authorities to address the concerns promptly to safeguard public confidence in the integrity of the BECE results.

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