Spotify unveils Wizkid & Olamide’s exclusive Afro Nation Portugal performances

The second wave of exclusive performance videos from Afro Nation Portugal 2026 is now available on Spotify.

Captured live at the festival in Portimão, the videos feature standout moments from four of the weekend's biggest acts — Wizkid, Tyla, Olamide and Young Jonn — bringing the energy of Afro Nation to fans worldwide. Three select performances currently available on Spotify include Wizkid’s Essence, Olamide’s Wo, and Young Jonn’s Sharpally.

As the official exclusive streaming partner of Afro Nation Portugal 2026, Spotify is your front-row seat to the world’s biggest celebration of Afrobeats.

These videos capture the heat, the rhythm, and the raw energy of the festival’s most electric sets, transforming them into a premium video experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Everything lives in our dedicated Afro Nation destination, the ultimate global hub for exclusive festival content, artist spotlights, and high-octane performances.”

The numbers speak for themselves: Afrobeats is a global phenomenon, and these artists are leading the charge. Tyla is dominating airwaves from the US and UK to Brazil and the Philippines.

Wizkid continues his reign, pulling massive numbers in Mexico, France, and Nigeria. Olamide is a powerhouse across Europe and Africa, while Young Jonn’s infectious sound is reaching listeners as far as Indonesia and Ghana. This is music without borders, and Spotify is the engine driving its worldwide expansion.

“Afro Nation is the heartbeat of the culture, and we’re amplifying that pulse to every corner of the globe,” says Rifumo Mdaka, Content Marketing Manager for Spotify in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We aren’t just hosting videos; we’re immortalizing the moments that define the weekend, ensuring fans can relive the energy and connect with these iconic stories long after the lights go down.”

The Afro Nation partnership builds on Spotify's ongoing commitment to African music, from the launch of Afrobeats: Journey of a Billion Streams, a dedicated site tracking the genre's rise, cultural impact and streaming milestones, to last year's Afrobeats: Culture in Motion project, which traced five years of the genre's evolution through a documentary, immersive microsite and a fashion showcase in Lagos.

See all videos on the Afro Nation Portugal show page and check out the official playlist on Spotify.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.