Burna Boy breaks record for most monthly listeners by African artist in Spotify history

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has broken the all-time record for the most monthly listeners by an African artist on Spotify.
The ‘African Giant’ crooner recently hit 46.84 million monthly listeners on Spotify, surpassing the previous African record of 46.58 million set by South African singer Tyla.
Burna Boy currently has 47.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is poised to become the first African artist to reach 50 million.
The surge in streams is primarily led by his World Cup song with Shakira, ‘Dai Dai.’
The song recently peaked at number one on the Spotify Global Top Songs chart, making Burna Boy the first African artist to top the chart since Wizkid debuted on it through his collaboration with Drake on ‘One Dance’ in 2016.
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