Burna Boy’s mum asks singer to get married, have children

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Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, has asked the singer to consider settling down and having kids.
The talent manager gave the advice while celebrating Burna Boy’s 35th birthday with close friends and family on July 2nd.
In a clip from the event shared by one of Burna Boy’s associates, Richie 7 via Snapchat, Mrs Ogulu asked Burna Boy to include “good wife and children” while the singer was making his birthday wishes.
“I wish for good health and prosperity,” the singer said when asked to make a wish.
His mother inferred, “Add good wife and children.”
Burna Boy revealed in an interview a few years ago that he is still unmarried and childless because he doesn’t have the time to commit to family now.
He explained that he doesn’t want to have children out of wedlock or have kids without being fully present in their lives due to his busy schedule as a musician in his prime.
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