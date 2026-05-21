Nigerian music stars, Wizkid, Asake, Tems and Burna Boy nominated for 2026 BET Awards

Wizkid, Asake, Tems and Burna Boy

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Tems have been nominated for the 2026 BET Awards.

The awards ceremony, which will be held in Los Angeles on June 28 2026, will be hosted by comedian Druski and air live on ET on BET.

Nominations for the annual awards were unveiled on Tuesday, with some Nigerian artistes receiving recognition across music categories.

Following their collaborative project and a series of chart-topping releases, Asake and Wizkid earned a joint nomination in the Best Group category.

Tems, who bagged three nominations, was nominated as one of Africa’s most celebrated nominees, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her Award for her song First

Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with Dave

Burna Boy was nominated for the Best Collaboration category for his feature on Gunna’s hit single, WGFT.

The BET Awards is one of the most prestigious international award platforms in Black culture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.