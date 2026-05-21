Music

I brag to my colleagues about being a graduate – Davido

Source: Daily Post   
  21 May 2026 3:44am
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Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said the university shaped his life and career.

He stated this during a recent visit to his alma mater, Babcock University in Osun State.

Davido explained that being a graduate in an industry where many are not gives him a sense of pride.

“Babcock University shaped my career. I always brag to colleagues that I went to school and graduated. Not everyone who started school got to finish,” he said.

Davido graduated with a degree from the musical department of Babcock University.

He previously revealed that his dad set a condition: he had to go to university to be allowed to do music.

Davido also disclosed that he met his wife, Chioma Adeleke, at Babcock University.

He released a lot of his hit songs while still in school.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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