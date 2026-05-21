I brag to my colleagues about being a graduate – Davido

Audio By Carbonatix
Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said the university shaped his life and career.
He stated this during a recent visit to his alma mater, Babcock University in Osun State.
Davido explained that being a graduate in an industry where many are not gives him a sense of pride.
“Babcock University shaped my career. I always brag to colleagues that I went to school and graduated. Not everyone who started school got to finish,” he said.
Davido graduated with a degree from the musical department of Babcock University.
He previously revealed that his dad set a condition: he had to go to university to be allowed to do music.
Davido also disclosed that he met his wife, Chioma Adeleke, at Babcock University.
He released a lot of his hit songs while still in school.
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