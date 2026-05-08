Davido announces break from music

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced an indefinite break from music.

During a recent livestream with Davrel, the OBO crooner told his fans not to expect new music from him anytime soon, stressing that he is on sabbatical.

Davido said he doesn’t need to release new music to remain relevant in the music industry, claiming that his songs are currently dominating club playlists.

“Stop asking me when I am dropping new music. I am on a musical break. Like I said, if you go to the club right now, 10 out of 20 songs are mine. So I am on a musical break,” he said.

Davido also commented on the fledgling celebrity boxing tournament in Nigeria, describing it as a welcome development.

“I am actually impressed by the celebrity boxing tournament. It is a welcome development, ” he stated.

Popular streamer Cater Efe recently dethroned controversial singer Portable as the reigning champion of the Nigerian celebrity boxing tournament.

After his defeat, Portable accused his colleagues in the music industry of not being supportive, claiming that many dislike him.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.