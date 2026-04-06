‘I’m now skeptical about going into politics’ – Davido

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he is no longer passionate about pursuing a career in politics.

He stressed that his observation about other celebrities who joined politics was making him weigh his political ambition.

Speaking during a recent Twitch livestream with streamer Davrel, the singer claimed that most celebrities who transitioned from entertainment to politics haven’t been successful.

Davido explained that he was previously interested in partisan politics, but his legacy in the entertainment industry and the reality on the ground have made him sceptical.

“Before, I wanted to go into politics, but honestly, now, I see it two ways. All my years of goodwill, my name and my career, all the hard work and the fan base we have built, it is tricky because the way people look at things; the superstars that have gone into politics, the transition hasn’t really been successful,” he said.

“I feel like if you are a politician, you are a politician. It is like it is their business,” Davido added.

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