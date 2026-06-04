Why I plan to buy back my music masters – Davido 

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he plans to buy back his music masters from his foreign record label, Sony, before his retirement.

Speaking in an episode of The Long Form podcast, Davido emphasised that ownership in the music industry is very important.

He disclosed that he wants to buy his masters and assign his music royalties to his children when he retires.

“I have a good music contract. But the most important thing is ownership. I plan to get my masters back from Sony soon. With that, I can give each of my kids songs they will keep earning royalties from even after I retire,” he said.

Davido added that the business side of music should be taken seriously.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.