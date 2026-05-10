Davido’s ‘With You’ crowned Best African Song of the Year at 27th TGMAs

In a night that underscored the irresistible pull of Nigerian music across West Africa, Davido has clinched the award for Best African Song of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The win, for his chart-topping collaboration ‘With You’ featuring the soulful vocals of Omah Lay, was announced on Saturday, 9 May 2026, at a packed Grand Arena in Accra. The victory marks a significant milestone for Davido, who has long maintained a deep and symbiotic relationship with the Ghanaian music scene.

The Best African Song category is traditionally one of the most competitive non-Ghanaian categories of the night, featuring the biggest hits that have dominated local airwaves over the past twelve months. To secure the trophy, Davido and Omah Lay had to overcome a formidable lineup of continental icons:

Laho II Shallipopi & Burna Boy Kelebu Rema Nakupenda TxC, Davido, Shoday, Scotts Maphuma ft Zlatan & AI Xapo Tyla Chanel With You Davido ft Omah Lay WINNER Joy is Coming Fido

Music connoisseurs outline the unique synergy between Davido’s high-energy delivery and Omah Lay’s melodic, lo-fi Afrobeats style as the primary reason for the song’s success.

‘With You’ became a staple of Ghanaian radio and nightlife almost immediately upon release, topping digital streaming charts in the region for several consecutive weeks.

The award recognises the song that has made the most significant impact on the Ghanaian music landscape from outside the country. The track's production quality and its ubiquity in social spaces were key factors in the decision.

Although Davido was not present at the Arena to receive the award in person, his management team expressed their profound gratitude to the Ghanaian people.

The victory for ‘With You’ proves the borderless nature of modern Afrobeats. The success of the track further solidifies Omah Lay’s reputation as one of Africa’s most gifted songwriters, while proving that Davido remains an immovable force at the very top of the African music hierarchy.

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