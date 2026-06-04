Africa’s indigenous knowledge holds key to protecting forest foods and strengthening rural livelihoods, study finds

Sheep grazing in the Brecon Beacon mountain field sheltered by a line of trees in South Wales, UK. File Photo

Traditional and indigenous knowledge systems remain critical to protecting Africa's forests, strengthening food security, and supporting rural livelihoods, according to new research commissioned by the African Forest Forum (AFF).

The study, supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, examined how communities in three major biodiversity hotspots across Africa use, manage, and conserve forest and tree-based food species that have sustained generations.

Researchers conducted country studies in Benin, Ethiopia and South Africa, covering the Guinean Forests of West Africa, the Horn of Africa, and the Maputaland-Pondoland-Albany biodiversity hotspots.

The findings show that indigenous knowledge continues to play a central role in identifying, protecting and sustainably using forest foods that support household nutrition, income generation and cultural traditions.

The research found that forest and tree-based food species often serve as a safety net for communities, particularly during periods of food shortages. Beyond food, many of the species also contribute to traditional medicine, cultural practices and local economies.

In Benin, communities identified species including bush mango, black plum, African star apple and African locust bean as important sources of food, medicine and income. However, researchers found that these species are increasingly threatened by deforestation, land-use change, overharvesting and the weakening of traditional conservation systems.

In Ethiopia, pastoralist communities identified 25 edible fruit species, one edible leaf species and one resin-producing species obtained from forests and trees. The study found that drought, urban expansion and population growth are placing increasing pressure on these resources.

South Africa's biodiversity hotspot recorded approximately 115 edible wild forest-associated plant species, representing what the research describes as the first comprehensive inventory of such species within the region. Wild fruits from trees and shrubs accounted for nearly three-quarters of all edible species documented.

Although these foods are not staple crops, researchers found that they make important contributions to dietary diversity and nutrition, particularly among rural communities and children.

Forest food supplies under pressure

Despite their importance, the study found that the supply of forest and tree-based foods is declining across all three biodiversity hotspots.

Researchers linked the decline to deforestation, climate-related pressures, habitat degradation and unsustainable harvesting practices.

In Benin, ageing tree populations, poor regeneration and agricultural expansion were identified as major drivers of declining productivity. The study also found that traditional harvesting and processing methods, combined with limited post-harvest technologies, contribute to significant losses.

Urban demand for indigenous food products continues to grow, particularly in cities such as Cotonou and Porto-Novo, increasing dependence on imports from neighbouring countries.

In Ethiopia, environmental degradation and climate stress have reduced the availability of wild edible forest products entering local markets.

South Africa faces additional challenges, including habitat fragmentation, illegal logging, invasive species and unsustainable harvesting. Researchers noted that more than 70 percent of forest patches in the study area are smaller than 50 hectares, making them particularly vulnerable to environmental pressures.

Traditional conservation systems still matter

The research highlights the continuing importance of traditional management systems in conserving forest resources.

In Benin, sacred forests, customary taboos, ritual restrictions and lineage-based governance systems continue to support biodiversity conservation. Community-led conservation initiatives were found to be effective in combining traditional institutions with modern management approaches.

In Ethiopia, customary rules enforced by elders and religious leaders discourage the cutting of living trees and regulate harvesting practices.

South Africa's indigenous ecological knowledge remains closely linked to cultural, medicinal, spiritual and veterinary practices. However, the study warns that weakening traditional authority structures and declining transfer of knowledge between generations threaten the long-term survival of these systems.

While the three countries have established policy and legal frameworks to support sustainable forest management, researchers found a significant gap between policy commitments and implementation.

The study points to limited financing, weak institutional coordination and inadequate local implementation mechanisms as major obstacles to progress.

South Africa was found to have some of the most advanced policy frameworks supporting forest conservation and indigenous knowledge. Benin has expanded agroforestry, community-based forest management and ecosystem-based adaptation initiatives, while Ethiopia has adopted a range of national and international policy commitments.

However, the research concludes that stronger implementation is needed across all countries.

Opportunity for a different future

Researchers say there is significant potential to combine indigenous knowledge with modern conservation approaches.

The study found that traditional practices such as sacred forest protection, selective harvesting, agroforestry systems and seasonal resource management often align closely with scientific principles of sustainability.

The report recommends ecological restoration, stronger community participation, improved market access, support for cooperatives, investment in value addition, and greater recognition of indigenous knowledge within national conservation strategies.

According to the research, forests and tree-based food systems remain essential for rural livelihoods, cultural heritage and ecosystem resilience across Africa's biodiversity hotspots.

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