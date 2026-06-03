Africa’s forests hold key to jobs, climate action and rural growth, new study finds

A woman collects forest products in Edea, Cameroon, illustrating the continued importance of forest ecosystems in supporting rural livelihoods, food security, and local value chains across Africa. Credit: African Forest Forum (AFF)

Africa's forests are increasingly emerging as one of the continent's strongest assets for economic growth, climate resilience and rural development, even as they face mounting pressure from deforestation, climate change and rising demand for natural resources.

A new body of research commissioned by the African Forest Forum (AFF) reveals that forests are no longer viewed solely as areas in need of protection. They are also becoming important drivers of jobs, enterprise development, food security and environmental sustainability.

The studies come at a time when African countries are seeking solutions to climate change, biodiversity loss and rural poverty while creating opportunities for growing populations.

"Africa’s forests are no longer just a conservation priority—they are an economic and climate solution," said Executive Secretary and CEO of AFF, Prof. Labode Popoola.

"With the right coordination and investment, they can drive inclusive growth while strengthening resilience to climate change," he said.

The research, supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), covered 19 countries across six major forest biodiversity hotspots in Africa. Researchers examined how governance systems, forest value chains, energy systems and indigenous knowledge can contribute to stronger forest management, climate resilience and sustainable development.

Forests support millions of lives

Africa's forests and tree-based landscapes cover about 624 million hectares, representing nearly a quarter of the continent's land area.

More than 245 million people depend on these landscapes for food, medicine, energy and income. Forests also provide essential environmental services, including climate regulation and biodiversity conservation.

The studies show that many African countries have already built a strong policy foundation for sustainable forest management through commitments linked to biodiversity conservation, climate action and land restoration.

These commitments are supported by international and regional agreements, including the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the AU Sustainable Forest Management Framework for Africa (2020-2030), and the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

Researchers found that the challenge is no longer the absence of policies. Instead, progress is being slowed by weak coordination among institutions responsible for forestry, agriculture, energy, environment, biodiversity and other land-use sectors.

The report identifies stronger coordination, improved technical capacity and more predictable financing as critical requirements for turning policy commitments into results on the ground.

Countries show both progress and challenges

The findings reveal varying levels of progress across the continent.

Kenya was identified as one of the countries showing relatively strong alignment between biodiversity and climate policies, supported by legislation such as the Forest Conservation and Management Act and the Climate Change Act.

Ethiopia was highlighted for its ambitious climate goals, including a commitment to reduce emissions by 68.8 per cent by 2030.

Madagascar and Cameroon continue to strengthen their policy frameworks but still face significant coordination and implementation challenges.

The studies suggest that the gap between policy ambition and practical delivery remains one of the biggest barriers to sustainable forest management.

Forest economies continue to create jobs

Despite these challenges, forests remain a major source of livelihoods across Africa.

Activities linked to timber, non-timber forest products, ecotourism and ecosystem services continue to support rural incomes, especially for women and young people.

In Uganda, ecotourism supports more than 5,000 jobs and over 500 enterprises.

In Nigeria and Madagascar, forest products remain a vital source of income for rural communities, although many of these activities remain informal and generate limited value for local producers.

Researchers found that benefits are often distributed unevenly. In Madagascar, harvesters of high-value biodiversity products may receive as little as one per cent of the total value generated, while exporters capture up to 90 per cent.

By contrast, community-based ecotourism models are showing more inclusive outcomes. Around Uganda's Bwindi landscape, at least 20 per cent of tourism revenue is returned to surrounding communities.

Traditional knowledge still plays a key role

The studies also point to the continued importance of indigenous and traditional knowledge systems in managing forests.

Across West, East and Southern Africa, customary practices such as sacred forests, taboos and pastoral governance systems have historically helped communities conserve natural resources.

However, researchers found that these systems have become increasingly marginalised as formal state institutions take a larger role in forest governance.

The report notes that traditional knowledge remains valuable not only for conservation but also for food and nutrition security.

In South Africa alone, more than 115 wild edible plant species remain part of local food systems, demonstrating the strong link between forests, culture and livelihoods.

Researchers say a major challenge is finding effective ways to integrate indigenous knowledge into formal policy systems while strengthening conservation and resilience efforts.

Energy needs continue to strain forests

The studies identify household energy use as one of the most significant pressures on forest resources.

Between 70 and 80 per cent of African households rely on biomass as their primary source of energy.

While biomass remains essential for millions of families, its use is often inefficient and contributes to forest degradation while posing health risks, particularly for women.

The research found that traditional cooking methods in Nigeria can lose up to 70 per cent of energy.

In Togo, conventional charcoal production operates at only about 11 per cent efficiency.

Researchers observed growing interest in alternatives such as improved cookstoves, briquettes, biogas systems and agroforestry woodlots, which can reduce pressure on forests while maintaining energy access.

New opportunities emerging

The studies suggest that Africa's forest landscapes are undergoing a gradual but important transition.

Growing demand for forest products and ecosystem services is creating opportunities for value addition, enterprise development and employment.

At the same time, restoration programmes, agroforestry systems, carbon markets and green finance initiatives are expanding across many countries.

Digital technologies are also helping improve transparency and traceability within forest value chains.

However, researchers caution that structural barriers continue to slow progress. Institutional fragmentation, inadequate financing and uneven adoption of technology remain major obstacles. These challenges are compounded by inequalities in access to resources, markets and decision-making opportunities.

Women, young people and indigenous communities, despite their central role in forest economies, continue to face many of these barriers.

A question of action

The findings suggest that Africa already possesses many of the ingredients needed to transform its forest sector.

The studies state that data, knowledge, solutions and policy frameworks already exist. What remains is stronger commitment and action from governments, institutions, communities and investors.

According to AFF, the future of Africa's forests will depend on whether countries can move beyond fragmented approaches and create systems that fully recognise the ecological, social and economic value of forest landscapes.

With stronger coordination, targeted investment and more inclusive governance, researchers believe Africa's forests could become powerful engines of sustainable development, helping to drive economic growth, strengthen climate resilience and protect biodiversity across the continent.

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