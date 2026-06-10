Researchers identify biodiversity value chains with potential to strengthen rural livelihoods

Forest-based enterprises ranging from honey production in Uganda to raffia harvesting and medicinal plant collection in Madagascar could offer new opportunities for rural livelihoods if investments are directed towards strengthening biodiversity value chains, researchers have said.

The findings were presented during a regional webinar organised by the African Forest Forum (AFF) on sustainable land management, biodiversity governance and forest-based provisioning services in Africa's biodiversity hotspots.

Presenting an overview of studies conducted in Uganda, Madagascar and Nigeria, Head of the Programme Management Unit at the African Forest Forum (AFF), Dr. Doris Mutta, said Africa's forests represent a major biodiversity asset with significant potential for supporting livelihoods, employment and climate resilience.

"Africa forests host exceptional biodiversity assets with 624 million hectares of forest, including eight of the world's 34 critical biodiversity hotspots," she said.

Dr Mutta noted that biodiversity-based value chains provide important livelihood opportunities for rural communities while also supporting conservation goals. She said the studies examined existing value chains, their contributions to employment and income generation, market opportunities, and potential investment pathways for developing climate-resilient forest enterprises.

According to the findings presented, biodiversity value chains contribute to livelihoods particularly for women, youth and rural communities. In Uganda, ecotourism supports more than 5,000 jobs and over 500 enterprises linked to timber and non-timber forest products. In Madagascar, biodiversity-based products such as Centella asiatica, essential oils and raffia generate income and employment opportunities for thousands of people involved in harvesting, processing and trade.

Presenting findings from Uganda's Eastern Afromontane Biodiversity Hotspot, Ugandan Environmental Law and Biodiversity Conservation expert, Prof. Emmanuel Kasimbazi highlighted examples from Mount Elgon, Budongo and Bwindi forest landscapes where communities are deriving livelihoods from non-timber forest products and ecosystem services.

"Budongo has diversified products including honey, wax, bee venom, ecotourism and medicinal plants, while Mount Elgon offers opportunities through bamboo products, agroforestry coffee, bamboo shoots, medicinal plants, wild foods and biosphere tourism," he said.

Prof. Kasimbazi also pointed to the economic significance of tourism and honey production in Uganda's biodiversity hotspots.

According to him, Uganda's annual honey production reached 210,000 metric tonnes in 2024.

"Uganda's annual honey production scaled dramatically to 210,000 metric tonnes in 2024, while Bwindi stands as a world-class economic anchor, with gorilla tourism generating about US$35 million annually," he said.

Among the products highlighted was "Malewa", a traditional delicacy prepared from bamboo shoots harvested around Mount Elgon. The study identified bamboo-based products as part of broader value chains that support livelihoods while contributing to resilience-building efforts in local communities.

The Uganda study further found that biodiversity value chains operate across local, community, national and international levels, involving actors ranging from local producers and cooperatives to export markets and tourism operators.

From Madagascar, a forestry and environment expert at the University of Antananarivo Prof. Ramamonjisoa Bruno Salomon presented findings from studies conducted in the Alaotra Mangoro and Boeny regions, where researchers identified several biodiversity-based value chains with strong market potential.

"Three main value chains were identified as having strong market and business potential: Centella asiatica, essential oils and raffia," he said.

Mr Ramamonjisoa explained that Centella asiatica, locally known as Talapetraka, is widely used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, with approximately 552 tonnes of leaves collected and exported annually.

He said annual exports of raw Centella asiatica leaves are valued at about US$8 million and provide livelihoods for more than 2,200 harvesters, with harvesting activities contributing more than 42% of annual household income for participating communities.

The Madagascar study also identified strong growth potential in the country's essential oils sector.

"Essential oils currently generate about US$8.65 million annually and support more than 300,000 jobs," Mr Ramamonjisoa said.

He added that the raffia sector supports about 500,000 households involved in harvesting activities and more than 49,000 artisans engaged in processing.

Despite the economic importance of these value chains, the Madagascar study found that most value is captured beyond the producer level.

"Most processing takes place outside the country, while exporters capture the largest share of the value generated," Mr Ramamonjisoa said.

Dr Mutta said similar patterns emerged across the studies, where biodiversity products often move through community-based production systems with limited local value addition.

She noted that opportunities exist for establishing local processing enterprises, strengthening value chains, expanding access to national and international markets, promoting certification systems and diversifying products to increase income streams.

The studies also found that biodiversity products and services can provide important sources of income while contributing to conservation and climate resilience objectives.

Researchers said the findings could help guide future investments and policy interventions aimed at strengthening biodiversity-based enterprises and improving livelihoods in communities living adjacent to Africa's forest biodiversity hotspots.

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