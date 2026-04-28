NAIMOS cracks down on illegal miners in Cape Three Points forest raid

Eighteen individuals have been arrested by the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) following an intelligence-led operation targeting illegal mining activities within the Cape Three Points Forest Reserve in the Agona Ahanta District of the Western Region.

The operation, which took place on Monday, April 27, 2026, between 08:30 and 16:45 hours, uncovered active illegal mining activities deep within the forest enclave.

Authorities say the suspects were caught in the act of extracting gold, with their operations already causing extensive environmental damage, including the destruction of portions of palm plantations cleared for mining pits and equipment installation.

At the site, the taskforce discovered eight Changfan machines in full operation, alongside twelve water pumping machines, gold washing platforms and an extensive network of hoses used for alluvial extraction.

All eight Changfan machines were destroyed on the spot, while seven water pumps were seized.

The remaining equipment was also disabled and destroyed to prevent any possible return to the site.

All eighteen suspects were arrested and subsequently handed over to the Agona District Police Command to assist with investigations and further legal processes.

They have been identified as David Kombat, Moses Kombat, Daniel Cobbinah, Sibi Nabi, Godfred Kojoe, Enoch Danquah, Eric Cobbinah, Henry Kwabena, Sumadu Patrick, David Ginib, Dorbaa Daniel, Simone Benibe, Abraham Waditey, Stephen Kojoe, Kwesi Donste, Bavari Naah, Abdul Rauf, and Paul Ganiue.

The Cape Three Points Forest Reserve, a key coastal ecological zone, continues to face pressure from illegal mining activities, with officials warning of severe long-term environmental consequences if unchecked.

NAIMOS has reiterated its commitment to protecting Ghana’s forest reserves, stating that “illegal mining within any protected area will be met with the full weight of its operational mandate,” as enforcement operations intensify nationwide.

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