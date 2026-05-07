NAIMOS intensifies crackdown on illegal mining activities along Ankobra River

Personnel from the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), in collaboration with the Blue Water Guards, have conducted sustained offensive patrols within the Nzema East District of the Western Region.

The patrols were part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining on and along the Ankobra River.

The operations covered a wide stretch of the river, extending from Gwira Banso to Tumentu, with the primary objective of identifying, disrupting, and deterring illegal mining activities that continued to pose significant environmental and security threats to the area.

A statement copied the Ghana News Agency from the Secretariat said on Monday, between 0600 and 1640hrs, the NAIMOS task force carried out this clamp down exercise.

It explained that at Gwira Banso, about one kilometer into the patrol, the team observed a group of about 20 individuals actively engaged in illegal mining activities along the riverbank.

Acting swiftly, the team maneuvered their patrol boats to the shore to intercept and halt the unlawful activities of the illegal miners, the statement added.

It said that subsequent inspection of the site saw 20 Changfan machines in operation, many water pumping hoses that draw and discharge water directly into the rivers.

In line with operational procedures and directives, the task force proceeded to dismantle and destroy all identified Changfan machines and set ablaze the water hoses.

The patrol continued downstream, and upon reaching Eshiem, the team identified another illegal mining setup.

The statement said the site consisted of approximately five modified boats stationed within a mining pit, each fitted with multiple changfan machines.

The operators fled the area to evade arrest; but task force moved in to secure the site and carried out the destruction of all mining machinery and associated equipment found in the area.

This coordinated exercise underscored NAIMOS’ continued commitment, in partnership with other stakeholders, to safeguarding Ghana’s water bodies and natural resources.

The Secretariat reiterated its resolve to sustain pressure on illegal mining networks and calls on local communities to support efforts aimed at preserving the environment and upholding the law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.