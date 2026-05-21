NAIMOS arrests 4 armed suspects along Ankobra River

Four armed suspects have been arrested by the task force of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities, unlawful possession of firearms, and environmental destruction along the Ankobra River at Dominase in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

According to NAIMOS, the arrests were made on Wednesday, May 20, during a routine patrol by the task force at about 3:25 p.m. The team reportedly discovered an illegal mining site operating along the Ankobra River.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, NAIMOS said the task force encountered four armed men at the site who were allegedly serving as security personnel for the illegal mining operation while also actively participating in the activities.

“Upon arriving at the site, the task force was confronted by four armed thugs wielding machetes and pump-action guns,” the statement said.

NAIMOS noted that the suspects resisted arrest and attempted to obstruct the operation.

“The armed thugs resisted arrest and refused to surrender to the task force. Instead, they violently attempted to obstruct the operation and prevent their arrest. However, the task force successfully subdued the suspects, leading to their apprehension,” the statement added.

The suspects were identified as Alpha Musa, 28; Rahaman Rojer, 29; Laji Bengali, 25; and Mohammed Agana, 25.

Following their arrest, the suspects were interrogated by the task force to gather intelligence on illegal mining activities in the area.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly claimed they were operating under the authority of certain National Security personnel identified only as Ras, Mambo, and Nana Teku, all believed to be from Prestea. NAIMOS said the names had since been handed over to the police to aid ongoing investigations.

The Secretariat further indicated that the activities of the suspects had caused extensive destruction to lands and forests in the area, while significantly polluting the Ankobra River.

Items retrieved from the site included two pump-action guns, 82 AA cartridges, three machetes, one water pumping machine, and two SDLG control boards believed to be linked to excavators used in the illegal mining operation.

NAIMOS also disclosed that two excavators were identified at the site during the operation. However, due to the immediate unavailability of low-bed transport services, the excavators were immobilised in situ after their control boards were detached.

The four suspects, together with their mobile phones and talisman, were subsequently handed over to the Esiama District Police for further investigations and possible prosecution.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Asiedu of the Esiama District Police received the suspects.

NAIMOS reiterated its commitment to intensifying anti-galamsey operations across the country despite what it described as increasing threats from armed criminal groups.

“The Secretariat wishes to caution all illegal miners and armed thugs against any form of resistance, as the task force will not be deterred by such reckless actions,” the statement stressed.

NAIMOS also expressed appreciation to members of the public for supporting its operations through the provision of intelligence.

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