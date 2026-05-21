Rootz Sistaz secure Women’s Premier League promotion with a game to spare

Rootz Sistaz secured an important 3-1 victory over Essiam Socrates Ladies in Matchday 4 of the Regional Women’s Championship Group A, delivering a confident performance on the day.

Essiam Socrates Ladies started brightly and showed determination in the opening stages, but Rootz Sistaz gradually took control of proceedings and their persistence paid off as they found the breakthrough to finish 3-1.

The second game of the day saw Immigration Ladies produce a standout performance with a dominant 4-0 triumph over Blacoe Soccer Queens.

Immigration Ladies controlled the game from start to finish, displaying attacking quality to secure all three points in emphatic fashion.

Sissamba Ladies also enjoyed a successful outing after defeating Adidome Unity Ladies 2-0. The home side capitalized on their chances and maintained a solid defensive shape to keep a clean sheet and move up the standings.

The last round of fixtures in the Regional Women’s Championship Southern Zone is scheduled for Friday, May 22.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.