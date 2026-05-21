Fire destroys Afiadenyigba SHS dormitory

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully contained a fire outbreak at the Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High School in the Volta Region, preventing what could have been a major disaster.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, and affected a boys’ dormitory on the school premises.
According to the GNFS, personnel from the Anloga Fire Station responded swiftly after receiving a distress call at about 1:25 p.m.
A firefighting team led by Station Officer One (StnO1) Lumor Tobias was immediately dispatched to the scene, where officers managed to bring the blaze under control and fully extinguish it before it could spread to nearby structures.
No injuries or casualties were recorded in the incident.
The GNFS has meanwhile urged students, teachers and school authorities across the country to strictly observe fire safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in schools.
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