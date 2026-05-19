Photos: Interior Minister presents new vehicles to Ghana National Fire Service

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has commissioned a fleet of utility vehicles for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to strengthen mobility, improve emergency response, and enhance operational efficiency across the country.
The logistics commissioned include two Toyota Hiace minibuses, four Nissan Navara pick-ups, and one Toyota Camry saloon vehicle procured by the government for the Service, as well as a Honda motorbike donated to the GNFS.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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