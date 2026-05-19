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Photos: Interior Minister presents new vehicles to Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  19 May 2026 9:55am
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The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has commissioned a fleet of utility vehicles for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to strengthen mobility, improve emergency response, and enhance operational efficiency across the country.

The logistics commissioned include two Toyota Hiace minibuses, four Nissan Navara pick-ups, and one Toyota Camry saloon vehicle procured by the government for the Service, as well as a Honda motorbike donated to the GNFS.

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