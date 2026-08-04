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GNFS contains domestic fire at Teshie LEKMA, no casualties recorded

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  4 August 2026 7:34am
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Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have contained a domestic fire at Teshie LEKMA, behind Prolife Pharmacy, in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 2, 2026, after the Trade Fair Fire Station received a distress call at about 10:00 a.m.

A response team was dispatched a minute later and arrived at the scene at 10:16 a.m.

The GNFS said the swift intervention by firefighters helped prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the structure, although some personal belongings in the affected area were destroyed.

No casualties were recorded in the incident, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The firefighting team, led by the Officer-in-Charge, ADO I Lawrence Lamptey, completed suppression and damping-down exercises before safely returning to the station at 11:06 a.m.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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