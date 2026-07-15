Fire destroys two rooms at Mim SHS girls’ dormitory as GNFS contains blaze

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire outbreak at the girls’ dormitory of Mim Senior High School in the Ahafo Region has destroyed two rooms, although swift intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the blaze from spreading to the rest of the building.
The incident occurred on Monday, July 13, at the school's girls’ dormitory, where firefighters from the Goaso Municipal Fire Station responded promptly to contain the fire.
The firefighters succeeded in extinguishing the blaze after it gutted two of the eight rooms in the dormitory while salvaging the remaining six rooms.
In a statement signed by the Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer on Wednesday, July 14, the Ghana National Fire Service said the cause of the fire is yet to be established.
According to the statement, "no casualties were recorded; the cause of the fire remains under investigation."
Following the incident, the Ahafo Regional Fire Commander, ACFO II Samuel Ferdie Tetteh, visited the scene to assess the extent of the damage.
The Ghana National Fire Service says investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
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