Empire Cement supports flood-affected communities in Weija-Gbawe with relief items

Empire Cement Company Limited has donated relief items to residents affected by flooding in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality, as part of the company’s continued support for local disaster recovery efforts.

The donation followed an appeal by the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly to individuals, businesses and other organisations to assist communities affected by the sustained heavy rainfall recorded across parts of Accra in June.

Empire Cement, located at Weija Junction, responded to the appeal by mobilising essential supplies for distribution to affected residents. The latest intervention comes after the company had earlier donated 200 bags of cement to support the rehabilitation of structures damaged by the floods.

Official handover

The relief items were formally presented to the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly during a brief handover ceremony held at the entrance of the Assembly’s premises.

Representatives of Empire Cement and officials of the Municipal Assembly gathered beside the donated items to mark the handover. During the ceremony, the Assembly’s representatives addressed participants and expressed appreciation for the company’s response to the municipality’s call for support.

The company said the donation formed part of its commitment to supporting the communities within which it operates, particularly during periods of hardship.

Visit to affected community

Following the ceremony, representatives of Empire Cement accompanied officials of the Municipal Assembly to the affected community of Malam to assess the impact of the flooding.

The visit to Malam revealed damage to residential properties and a school, highlighting the difficulties faced by residents and the wider community following the heavy rainfall.

The site visit also provided the delegation with a clearer understanding of the conditions facing affected families and the ongoing need for coordinated support during the recovery process.

Relief items transported and prepared for distribution

Municipal Assembly staff and members of the affected communities worked together to transport the donated items to the designated distribution point.

The supplies were then sorted and arranged to ensure an orderly distribution process.

Before the distribution began, officials of the Municipal Assembly briefly explained the purpose of the exercise and the procedures for receiving the items.

The relief supplies were subsequently distributed to affected residents in Malam, providing practical assistance to families as they work to recover from the impact of the floods.

Empire Cement expressed sympathy to all residents affected by the disaster and reaffirmed its willingness to work with local authorities and community stakeholders to support recovery efforts.

The company also encouraged other organisations and members of the public to respond to the Municipal Assembly’s appeal and contribute to rebuilding the affected communities.

The intervention demonstrates the importance of cooperation among local authorities, businesses and residents in responding to emergencies and helping vulnerable households return to normal life.

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