Bawumia donates relief items to June 29 flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated relief items to victims affected by the June 29 floods after visiting some of the worst-hit communities to assess the extent of the devastation.
The relief items were presented to affected residents on his behalf by his Advisor on Gender and Social Protection, Akosua Asaa Manu.
The donation follows Dr Bawumia's visit to flood-affected communities, where he interacted with victims and observed the damage caused by the torrential rains that inundated several parts of Accra.
The June 29 floods displaced thousands of residents, destroyed homes and businesses, and resulted in the loss of lives and property across multiple communities in the Greater Accra Region.
The relief items are intended to support affected families as they recover from the disaster.
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