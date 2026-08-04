NDC doesn’t have to fail for Bawumia to win 2028 elections – Kpandai MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Matthew Nyindam, has argued that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) chances of winning the 2028 general elections will not depend on the performance or failure of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
According to him, the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 elections, Mahamudu Bawumia, can secure victory by presenting what he described as better policy alternatives to Ghanaians.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Nyindam said the NPP must focus on selling its vision and solutions to voters rather than relying on dissatisfaction with the current administration to return to power.
“The NDC doesn’t have to FAIL Ghanaians for the NPP to win,” he stated.
The Kpandai MP added that Dr Bawumia’s potential victory would be based on the strength of his proposed policies and the confidence Ghanaians have in his ability to lead the country.
“Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the 2028 elections not because the NDC has failed but because he has presented better alternative policies to Ghanaians,” he said.
Mr Nyindam concluded his post by calling for God’s blessings on Ghana and expressing hope for the country’s continued progress.
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