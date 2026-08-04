Sedina Tamakloe case: Prosecution appeared focused on conviction, not justice – Inusah Fuseini

Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament and lawyer, Inusah Fuseini, has criticised the manner in which prosecutors handled the criminal case against former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, arguing that the prosecution appeared more interested in obtaining a conviction than ensuring justice.

His remarks come after the Court of Appeal overturned Ms Tamakloe-Attionu's conviction and 10-year prison sentence, acquitting and discharging her after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr Fuseini contended that the prosecution overlooked evidence that was favourable to the former MASLOC CEO, particularly in relation to funds released for victims of the Kantamanto Market fire.

He maintained that both the investigator's findings and an independent audit had confirmed that the funds had been properly disbursed.

The former lawmaker also questioned why the prosecution proceeded with charges relating to the matter despite evidence from Ms Tamakloe-Attionu's successor at MASLOC indicating that the issue was no longer being pursued.

In addition, he argued that her conviction over the procurement of vehicles was problematic because the contract in question was renegotiated after she had left office. He further pointed to evidence suggesting that ex gratia payments made to Ms Tamakloe-Attionu and her deputy had been authorised in line with their conditions of service.

Speaking on Channel One TV, Mr Fuseini said the prosecution ignored exculpatory evidence that should have strengthened the former MASLOC CEO's defence.

"What is really disturbing in this case is that in two instances there were exculpatory evidence for Sedina. One is the Kantamanto Fire Disaster. The investigator produced a report and indicated in the report that his investigations had established that the money had been paid out. Baffour Awuah and Co had done an audit on Sedina's activities at MASLOC and had cleared the payment.

"The successor of Sedina gave evidence in court and said that they were no longer pursuing the Kantamanto Market Fire case... But prosecution went ahead, charged her with the offence, and then the court convicted her on the offence in which evidence had been provided.

"You see that the prosecution in the Sedina case at the High Court appeared to be more interested in conviction rather than justice."

The Court of Appeal on July 30 set aside the High Court's earlier judgment, ruling that the prosecution had not established the offences against Ms Tamakloe-Attionu beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Attorney-General has since indicated that the state intends to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.