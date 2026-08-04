ECG announces power outage in parts of Tema over network fault

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Region, has announced a power outage affecting some communities in the area due to a fault in its network.
In a statement issued on Monday, August 3, 2026, ECG said the affected areas include Q-Farms, Jordan City, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Katamanso, Level 400 and surrounding communities.
The power distributor assured customers in the affected areas that its engineers were working to identify and rectify the fault to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.
ECG apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and expressed appreciation to affected customers for their patience and understanding while repair works were ongoing.
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