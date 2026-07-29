Ghana’s power security now depends on getting gas, grids and regional trade to work together

Debt payments may have stabilised electricity supply, but Ghana remains exposed to fuel disruptions, distribution weaknesses and an energy system whose major components are still planned too separately.

Ghana has taken important steps to stabilise its electricity sector, but the country’s long-term power security will depend on whether it can integrate three parts of the energy system that have often been managed separately: domestic gas, electricity infrastructure and regional power trade.

The government’s settlement of US$1.47 billion in legacy energy obligations during 2025 helped restore confidence among independent power producers and gas suppliers. It also reduced the immediate risk that unpaid invoices would interrupt fuel deliveries and electricity generation.

Yet financial settlement does not remove Ghana’s structural vulnerabilities.

Thermal plants still require dependable gas. Electricity must move through an ageing transmission and distribution system. Utilities must collect enough revenue to pay generators. And when domestic supply is constrained, Ghana needs credible regional arrangements capable of providing electricity or gas without creating new commercial disputes.

This interconnected challenge should form a major part of Ghana’s engagement at African Energy Week 2026.

Ore Onagbesan, Programme Director of African Energy Week, has argued that African countries cannot solve their energy challenges in isolation. Cross-border pipelines, interconnected grids and regional power pools, she says, will be necessary to improve security and create larger markets for investment.

For Ghana, regional integration is not an abstract Pan-African objective. It is a practical component of national energy security.

Gas remains the foundation of thermal power

Ghana’s electricity system combines hydro, thermal generation, solar and imports from Côte d’Ivoire. Its thermal plants use natural gas as well as liquid fuels, making reliable gas supply critical to the cost and availability of power.

Domestic gas from offshore fields has reduced dependence on imported liquid fuels, but the system remains exposed to production interruptions and infrastructure constraints.

When gas supply falls, power producers may have to use more expensive alternative fuels or reduce generation. The resulting cost is eventually carried by the government, utilities, businesses or consumers.

The government’s settlement of outstanding gas invoices in 2025 helped restore confidence among suppliers, but sustainable gas security cannot rest on periodic debt clearance.

Ghana requires a market in which producers are paid predictably, infrastructure is maintained,d and fuel planning is coordinated with electricity demand.

The proposed second gas-processing plant is therefore potentially significant. The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has described the project as part of an effort to expand domestic processing capacity and strengthen energy security for power and industrial development.

But the project must answer several questions

How much gas will be available? Who will purchase it? At what price? Which industries could use the supply beyond the power sector? How will the investment be financed, and what obligations will fall on the state?

A new processing plant will add value only if it forms part of a credible domestic gas market.

Electricity reliability is more than generation.

Ghana’s power debate frequently focuses on whether enough electricity is being generated.

But generation is only one part of reliability.

Electricity must also pass through transmission lines, substations, transformers and distribution networks before reaching consumers. Weakness at any point can produce outages even when generating capacity is available.

ECG has announced a GH¢3.46 billion reliability programme intended to increase network capacity and address distribution challenges. It has also commissioned or upgraded transformers in several operational areas during 2026.

These investments respond to real network pressures, particularly in rapidly growing urban areas.

However, Ghana needs stronger coordination between generation planning and distribution expansion.

New power plants add limited value if electricity cannot be delivered reliably. Likewise, distribution upgrades will not resolve shortages if gas supplies to thermal generators are unstable.

The system must be planned as one chain.

Regional trade is a security instrument

Ghana already participates in regional electricity and gas arrangements.

It imports electricity from Côte d’Ivoire and receives gas through the West African Gas Pipeline, which links Nigeria with Benin, Togo and Ghana.

These connections give the country alternatives when domestic supply is constrained.

But cross-border energy trade has also been affected by supply interruptions, payment problems and differences in national priorities.

A regional agreement is only useful when countries can depend on it during periods of stress.

The World Bank argues that regional energy projects can create larger markets, improve economies of scale and expand access when supported by political commitment, effective regulation and blended public-private financing.

For Ghana, the benefit is straightforward.

The country does not have to build every unit of reserve capacity within its borders if it can trade reliably with neighbouring systems. Regional connections can help balance hydro, gas and renewable generation across several countries.

They can also make larger infrastructure projects more attractive to investors because demand is spread across multiple markets.

However, regional trade cannot replace domestic reform.

Ghana must remain a credible buyer. Its utilities must be able to pay for imported electricity and gas. Contracts must be transparent, and technical infrastructure must be capable of handling cross-border flows.

Ghana must avoid three separate plans

The risk is that Ghana develops one plan for gas, another for electricity and a third for regional trade, without integrating them.

A gas-processing project may proceed without sufficient coordination with power-sector demand. A new generation plant may be contracted without adequate transmission capacity. Regional imports may be treated as emergency arrangements rather than part of long-term system planning.

This fragmentation can produce excess capacity in one area and shortages in another.

Ghana needs an integrated resource plan that connects fuel supply, generation, transmission, distribution, storage, renewable-energy development and regional trade.

Such a plan should also include realistic demand forecasts.

Electricity demand will be shaped by mining, manufacturing, digital services, urban growth, transport electrification and household access. Each category has different requirements.

Large industrial users need reliable power at predictable prices. Remote communities may require decentralised systems. Data centres require continuous, high-quality electricity. Mining projects may justify dedicated generation but should also contribute to wider network development where possible.

The financial chain remains fragile

The sector’s technical weaknesses cannot be separated from its financial condition.

The World Bank has identified distribution losses, weak collections and inadequate cost recovery as major contributors to Ghana’s power-sector shortfall. It estimated that government support to the sector was equivalent to about two per cent of GDP annually.

When ECG cannot recover sufficient revenue, the consequences move upstream. Generators are not fully paid. Gas suppliers accumulate receivables. Government intervenes, and the liabilities ultimately become public debt.

This means gas security begins partly with electricity billing and collection.

Smart meters, better revenue protection and reduced commercial losses are therefore energy-security measures, not merely administrative reforms.

Tariff decisions also require greater transparency.

Consumers cannot be expected to accept higher charges indefinitely without service improvements. But tariffs that remain below the cost of reliable supply create deficits that eventually return through taxes, public debt or outages.

The social challenge is to protect vulnerable households while ensuring that the wider system remains financially viable.

AEW offers Ghana a regional platform

AEW 2026 will bring governments, utilities, gas producers, financiers and infrastructure developers together in Cape Town.

Ghana can use the platform to pursue investment in gas processing, transmission, renewable energy, storage and regional interconnection.

But its strongest message should not be that it has individual projects available.

It should be that Ghana is building an integrated energy market in which domestic gas, electricity infrastructure and regional trade reinforce one another.

Investors are more likely to support projects when they can see the full commercial chain: reliable fuel, credible buyers, functioning networks and predictable regulation.

Onagbesan has said AEW should be measured by the projects, partnerships and policy decisions that continue after delegates leave.

For Ghana, success would mean more than securing financing announcements.

It would mean building a system capable of managing domestic supply disruptions, trading effectively with neighbouring countries and delivering reliable electricity without repeatedly transferring the cost of sector failure to the national budget.

Ghana has already paid heavily to stabilise its energy sector.

The next task is to make gas, grids and regional trade work as one system rather than three separate ambitions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.