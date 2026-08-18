South Africa returnees form ‘Evacuation Boys’ to support sanitation in Ghana

A group of Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa, calling themselves the “Evacuation Boys,” has pledged to support Ghana’s development by joining efforts to improve sanitation and promote a cleaner country.

“Evacuation Boys; We Came Back to Give Back,” is the slogan adopted by the group, which says its painful experiences in South Africa have strengthened rather than diminished its resolve to contribute to national development.

They left South Africa amid fear, uncertainty and traumatic experiences, but returned to Ghana with a different mission to give back to the country they call home.

For the Evacuation Boys, the traumatic chapter in South Africa may have forced them home, but they say it has also given them a renewed appreciation of the country they left behind.

They pledged to support sanitation efforts and volunteer their time and resources towards the rebuilding of the nation.

The group, therefore, appealed to the Government, the private sector and individuals to support their initiative and help them contribute meaningfully to national development.

They were among 86 Ghanaian evacuees who arrived at the Accra International Airport on Monday, August 17, 2026, under the second phase of the Government’s repatriation exercise from South Africa.

With the latest arrivals, the number of Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa has risen to more than 1,700.

Mr Richard Addai, Leader of Evacuation Boys from South Africa, who spoke on behalf of the group, said their return marked more than a homecoming, describing it as an opportunity to contribute to the development of Ghana.

“We are back for good and we want to give back to our country,” he said.

Mr Addai said although members of the group had endured traumatic experiences in South Africa amid the xenophobic attacks, they remained hopeful about the future.

The leader said they were determined to channel their experiences into something positive for Ghana.

He said the group was particularly interested in supporting efforts to improve sanitation and environmental cleanliness, adding that they wanted to be part of the solution to some of the challenges confronting the country.

“We came back to give back,” the group reiterated, signalling their intention to mobilise themselves for sanitation activities and other community-based initiatives.

Their message comes against the backdrop of Government’s efforts to ensure that the return of Ghanaians from South Africa was beyond their physical evacuation to include their successful reintegration into society.

Mr Harold Agyemang, Coordinating Director, Political and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the Government had put measures in place to support the returnees as they settled back into the country.

He said the reintegration process was intended to help the evacuees rebuild their lives and regain their economic footing after the difficult circumstances that led to their return.

The Government had earlier announced that returnees would receive transportation assistance to enable them travel to their respective destinations, as well as reintegration support to help them restart their lives.

Medical and psychosocial support had also been made available to the returnees, particularly in view of the trauma and distress experienced by some of them in South Africa.

The evacuation exercise followed renewed xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant demonstrations in parts of South Africa, which raised concerns over the safety and welfare of Ghanaian nationals.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had consequently advised Ghanaians in South Africa to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas and stay away from protests, marches, road blockades and large public gatherings.

The Government subsequently began the repatriation of citizens who wished to return home, with the first batches arriving in Ghana earlier in the exercise.

During an earlier reception for returnees, the Foreign Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said Government’s intervention was aimed not only at bringing citizens home safely but also at helping them rebuild their lives.

He said the returnees were valued citizens whose welfare remained the responsibility of the Government, regardless of where they lived.

The latest group, however, appears determined to add another dimension to the reintegration effort – becoming contributors to the communities into which they are returning.

For the Evacuation Boys, the traumatic chapter in South Africa may have forced them home, but they say it has also given them a renewed appreciation of the country they left behind.

Their pledge to support sanitation efforts offers a symbolic message from a group that has returned not merely seeking assistance, but volunteering to contribute to the rebuilding of the nation.

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